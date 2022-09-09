Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $304.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on URI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

