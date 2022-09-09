Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 224,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 739,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $153.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

