Mackay Shields LLC Sells 709 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC opened at $147.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average of $149.15. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

