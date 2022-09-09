Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.13% of California Resources worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CRC opened at $44.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

