Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NYSE EXR opened at $203.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

