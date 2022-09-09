Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 161,835 shares.The stock last traded at $66.42 and had previously closed at $71.71.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,370,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,616,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,059,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after purchasing an additional 167,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

