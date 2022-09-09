Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 161,835 shares.The stock last traded at $66.42 and had previously closed at $71.71.
MDGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.00.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
