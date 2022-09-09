Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Down to $22.69

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.69, but opened at $21.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 4,330 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.