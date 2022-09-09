Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $81.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.88.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.58. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $78.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 37.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 5,752.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.