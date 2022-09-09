Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $81.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.88.
MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Malibu Boats Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.58. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $78.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 37.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 5,752.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
