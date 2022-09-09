Manchester City Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.08 Million (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $22.94 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.54 or 0.00030975 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00037332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,069.75 or 0.99795482 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00038084 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. The official website for Manchester City Fan Token is www.socios.com. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manchester City Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manchester City Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

