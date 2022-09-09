MAP Protocol One Day Volume Tops $763,248.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $29.57 million and $763,248.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00037165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,950.95 or 0.99934260 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037979 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,105,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.marcopolo.link. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol.

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.