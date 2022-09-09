Maple (MPL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.97 Million

Maple (MPL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. Maple has a total market capitalization of $101.45 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $22.96 or 0.00108192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maple has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00061934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00069582 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005519 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00077775 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

