MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Holdings Raised by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,466 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,472 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in MarketWise were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in MarketWise by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $1,893,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 660,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,764,135.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,085,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,243.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

MKTW opened at $2.50 on Friday. MarketWise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketWise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

