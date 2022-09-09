Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.

Markforged Trading Up 0.9 %

Markforged stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Markforged has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

Get Markforged alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKFG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markforged

About Markforged

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Markforged during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Markforged by 18.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Markforged by 243.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Markforged by 2,796.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.