Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.
Markforged Trading Up 0.9 %
Markforged stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Markforged has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKFG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company.
About Markforged
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
