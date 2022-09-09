Maro (MARO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $134,592.00

Maro (MARO) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. Maro has a market cap of $21.65 million and approximately $134,592.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maro has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00037051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,033.99 or 0.99916198 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00037423 BTC.

About Maro

Maro is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Maro’s total supply is 971,940,928 coins and its circulating supply is 750,524,646 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#.

Buying and Selling Maro

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

