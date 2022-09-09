Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 93 ($1.12).
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marston’s from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Marston’s Price Performance
Shares of MARS opened at GBX 45.24 ($0.55) on Friday. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.71 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 85 ($1.03). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.43. The company has a market cap of £286.89 million and a P/E ratio of -16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marston’s
About Marston’s
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.
Further Reading
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.