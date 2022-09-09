Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 93 ($1.12).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marston’s from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 45.24 ($0.55) on Friday. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.71 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 85 ($1.03). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.43. The company has a market cap of £286.89 million and a P/E ratio of -16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24.

In related news, insider Hayleigh Lupino bought 54,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £19,981.11 ($24,143.44).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

