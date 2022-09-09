Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. Masimo has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.32 and a 200-day moving average of $141.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,488.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 77,754 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

