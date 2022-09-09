Massnet Market Capitalization Tops $1.23 Million (MASS)

Massnet (MASS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Massnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Massnet has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $165,420.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,015.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004872 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020941 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00063552 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00070328 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005625 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00078994 BTC.
Massnet Coin Profile
Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com.
Massnet Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.