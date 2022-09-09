Massnet Market Capitalization Tops $1.23 Million (MASS)

Massnet (MASS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Massnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Massnet has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $165,420.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Massnet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,015.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00063552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00070328 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005625 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00078994 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com.

Massnet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.