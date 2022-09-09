Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTCH. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.86.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. Match Group has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.01.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. Analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after buying an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after buying an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,353,000 after purchasing an additional 827,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

