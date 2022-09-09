Mate Price Reaches $0.0007 (MATE)

Mate (MATE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Mate has a market cap of $1,858.44 and $67.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mate has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00398827 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002340 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00798125 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015437 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020407 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000301 BTC.
About Mate
Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mate
