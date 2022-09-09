Mather Group LLC. Acquires 2,399 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $1,340,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $291.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $298.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.18 and a 200-day moving average of $225.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Albemarle to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.90.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

