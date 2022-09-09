Mather Group LLC. Acquires 416 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MA opened at $330.07 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.62.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

