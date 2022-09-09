Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 18,487 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,720,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,181,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,826,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

