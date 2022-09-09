Mather Group LLC. Buys 348 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $976,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.8% during the first quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 44,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $450.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

