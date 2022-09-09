Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,711 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $278.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

