Mather Group LLC. Has $1.18 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.