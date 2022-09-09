Mather Group LLC. Has $1.20 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.8 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

