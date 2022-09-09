Mather Group LLC. Has $3.23 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

