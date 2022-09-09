Mather Group LLC. Has $978,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.99.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

