Mather Group LLC. Purchases 236 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $228.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.09 and its 200 day moving average is $229.93. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

