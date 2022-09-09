MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001395 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $21,655.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

