Maxcoin Hits Market Cap of $116,041.17 (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $116,041.17 and $128.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00144439 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00241437 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00042445 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001556 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

