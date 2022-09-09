Maxcoin (MAX) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $183,151.32 and approximately $216.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

