McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 220.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 5,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 34,517 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 20,503 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $2,570,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $260.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.58.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

