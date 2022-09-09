MediShares (MDS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $55,204.00

MediShares (MDS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. MediShares has a total market cap of $468,412.91 and approximately $55,204.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MediShares has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MediShares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00037051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,033.99 or 0.99916198 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00037423 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is a Ethereum based, decentralized, open-source mutual aid marketplace. Anyone can join a mutual aid scheme through sending variable amount of MDS to a smart contract.. Anyone can become a mutual aid insurer based on the smart contract templates provided by MediShares, and can profit from it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.