Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Raised by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.89 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $85.66 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

