Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mega Matrix Price Performance
Mega Matrix has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $13.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mega Matrix stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.09% of Mega Matrix as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Mega Matrix
AeroCentury Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. AeroCentury Corp.
