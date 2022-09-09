Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18,980.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 76.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 56.7% higher against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $18,980.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

