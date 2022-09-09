Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Tops $0.0572 on Major Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 34.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 83.9% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $19,052.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

