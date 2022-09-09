MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 69.6% of BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned 0.12% of MercadoLibre worth $68,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 34.8% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 66,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $922.54 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,922.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $844.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $904.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 195.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

