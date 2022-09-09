Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after buying an additional 1,289,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,596 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 763,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,421,000 after purchasing an additional 220,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of MRCY opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $47,909.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,072.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard L. Lance acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,522.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,156 shares of company stock worth $776,637. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

