Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,850 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 131.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $191.76 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.33.

