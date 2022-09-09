Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 8,838 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $79.41 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.12.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

