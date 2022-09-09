Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 63,899 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 63,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 387.6% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

