Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 92.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 138,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 84.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,812 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 96.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 81.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 51,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 92.3% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 48,448 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Price Performance

Shares of CSM opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $71.32.

