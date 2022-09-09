Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

