Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 5,658 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,031,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Intel by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.