Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 93 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $154,450,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $448.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.77. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

