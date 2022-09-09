Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH opened at $114.80 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.95 and a 1 year high of $153.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.82.

