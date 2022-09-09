Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GS opened at $335.38 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 486,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 486,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,574 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

