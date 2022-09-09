Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $221.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.85 and a 200-day moving average of $227.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $199.56 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

